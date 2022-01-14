Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 06:55 pm

In pictures: Maya Ali splashes colour with a bright smile

Maya Ali, the queen of the showbiz industry, is a diva of comfy and casual clothing. The actress always styles her casual outfits with a touch of trend, whether she is enduring the cold weather abroad or welcoming winter in the country. Maya’s off-duty style is quite relatable and girl-next-door.

We’ve seen it all; from eastern to western wear, Maya never fails to achieve the perfect look. But it’s her off-duty style that appeals to us the most, as it makes her more personable.

Read more: Throwback when Maya Ali radiate hotness in a Crimson Saree!

Turning to Instagram, the Pehli Si Muhabbat actress’s casual look was the most recent one that caught our eye.

“Be happy, be bright, be YOU,” she captioned her post followed by the rainbow and unicorn emoji.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

In the pictures, the Mann Mayal starlet donned a white tank top with an orange jacket paired with denim pants and completed her look with white sneakers.

