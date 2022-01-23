Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Jan, 2022. 10:27 pm

In this hilarious video, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner channel their inner Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Sophie Turner

In this hilarious video, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner channel their inner Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have obviously kept up! On January 22, the couple recreated a legendary Keeping Up With The Kardashians moment in a funny video posted to the Game of Thrones alum’s TikTok account and the “Sucker” singer’s Instagram.

“I’m so jet lagged from Australia,” a sleepy-looking Joe lip-syncs over Khloe Kardashian’s voice in the video.

Sophie then preens herself as she types on her phone, lip-syncing over Kim Kardashian’s voice, “You are? “Why?”

“Because I just got back from Australia…” Khloe replies back as Joe mouths the words and smiles sarcastically.

The 25-year-old starlet seems unfazed, texting with her head down. Fans were quick to notice that the chat history on Sophie’s phone was with someone named “Pete,” which appeared to be a hint to her character’s new beau Pete Davidson.

The duo selected an iconic audio clip from a 2015 episode of KUWTK in which Khloe is seen complaining to her sisters after having to travel to Australia alone for a promotional event.

Joe and Sophie frequently post updates about their relationship on social media. Back in October, in honour of their fifth anniversary as a couple, Joe uploaded the loveliest TikTok video of the two toasting to their milestone.

The Camp Rock singer, 32, captioned the video, “5 years of knowing this one,” and tweeted a video of himself and his wife having a dinner date night, which included a slice of cake with a “Happy 5th Anniversary” topping.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

The Jonas Brothers’ single “Hesitate” played in the backdrop of the video, a nice touch that fans appreciated. As one user put it, “Assume the music you pick in your anniversary video is one you wrote specifically for your wife. Goals galore.”

They announced their relationship in early 2017 and married two years later. Willa, their daughter, will be born in July 2020.

