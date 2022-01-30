Incredible getaways for a Karachiite

Gorakh Hills

When you think of hill stations in Pakistan, the first one that comes to your mind is Murree, and when you’re a Karachiite, the prospects of spending the weekend in Murree sound a little too far-fetched. But let us tell you, Sindh too, has its own hill station called the Gorakh Hills. Situated 5600ft above sea level, it is often referred to as the ‘Murree of Sindh,’ typically because of the change in temperature that it receives compared to other places in the province. It is a magical experience with clear skies full of glazing stars, a sight for sore eyes, especially if you’re a Karachiite! You’ll also get to witness some of the most beautiful sunsets and sunrises when you’re here in the heart of the Kirthar mountain range.

Ormara Beach

If hill stations aren’t your vibe, and you’re a beach person, Ormara Beach near Gwadar in Balochistan is one of the most serene and clean beaches you’ll find here. Still, relatively unexplored, the beach sits 5 hours away from Karachi and is home to some of the most serene sunsets you’ll ever encounter. With that being said, you will be mesmerised by the scenic topography on your way to Ormara. You’ll find plenty of resorts and great food in the vicinity, making for a perfect getaway with family and friends.

Gwadar

Gwadar is more like a city of secrets and when we tell you about the secrets it hides, you’ll be amazed! From gram-worthy beaches hidden in the nooks and crannies of the city to rocky formations that will remind you of the Sphinx, the mud volcanoes, temples, a larger than life cricket stadium and the beautiful port itself under the glistening skies, Gwadar homes a golden desert too which makes it the perfect place to explore!

Hingol Park

One of the most fascinating places to visit in Balochistan, Hingol National Parks is situated along the Makran Coastal Highway. At an almost four hours drive from Karachi, the park covers an area of around 1,650 square kilometres and is inhabited by a large number of different unusual species. The entire landscape of Hingol National Park is dotted with mountains and gorges of rock and mud that make for quite a remarkable view. The park houses many interesting natural features including natural oases, mud volcanoes, and vegetation. Some of the highlights also include incredibly unique rock formations like the Lion of Balochistan and the Princess of Hope. Since the region is a coastal desert, the climate of Hingol National Park mostly stays hot throughout the year, so wear light clothing and pack a lot of food and water!

Cape Monze

Ras Muari, often referred to as Cape Monze, is a beautiful beach located at the end of the triangular peninsula off the shore of the Arabian Sea in Karachi. A visit to this serene wonder will not only provide you with an incredible view but also give you a ton of activities to do including horse riding, enjoying the beach buggies or racing around the coastline, and of course, having a dip in these pristine waters. It is a perfect spot for enjoying picnics with families or friends and is easily accessible by road, just 50 Kilometers away from Karachi’s defence housing society. Looking for a peaceful time surrounded by a cool and calm environment and incredible marine life? Then Cape Monse is the place to go!

Keenjhar Lake

One of the top attractions of the Thatta district, Keenjhar Lake, more commonly called Malik Lake, is the largest freshwater lake in Pakistan, nestled about two hours away from Karachi. The water body is believed to be formed by the union of two lakes: Sonehri and Keenjhar. Providing a safe habitat to winter migratory as well as regional bird species, the place has been declared as a wildlife sanctuary. Apart from bird watching, there are quite a few activities you can do here including but not limited to fishing, boating, jet-skiing and swimming. You could also grab a boat and go to nearby islands including the Noori island where the Sindhi legend, Noori Jam Tamachi, still has a shrine. Since Keenjhar Jheel is situated near the historic city of Thatta, it is surrounded by many worth-seeing ancient landmarks including the Tomb of Sultan Ibrahim, Shahjahan Mosque and the incredible Kalan Kot Fort.