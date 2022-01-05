Indian singer Sonu Nigam tests positive for COVID-19

05th Jan, 2022.
Acclaimed Indian singer Sonu Nigam has been diagnosed with Covid-19 along with his wife, son, and sister-in-law.

Nigam, who lives in Dubai with his family, rushed to Instagram to share the bad news with his followers with a video.

The singer announced his health update on Instagram, saying that he tested positive for the virus multiple times although his symptoms are mild.

He explained, “I tested (positive for) COVID. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family. I feel we will have to live with it. Many times, I have performed at concerts while being down with viral fever, having a bad throat or congestion. This feels a lot better than that, I am not dying.”

 

A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

