06th Jan, 2022. 07:00 pm

Indo-Canadian Youtuber Lily Singh Tests positive for Covid-19

Lilly Singh, an Indo-Canadian comedian, tested positive for COVID-19. Lilly Singh posted her diagnosis on her Instagram account on Tuesday and notified her followers.

Read more: Youtuber Logan Paul faces withdrawal symtoms after quitting marijuana

She shared a video in which she discusses how difficult it has become for her to fight COVID-19, particularly the symptom of exhaustion produced by the virus.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

Lilly commented on the thread, saying: “I’m curious if anyone else has experienced COVID-19 and when the exhaustion goes gone. The weariness is the most difficult aspect of this for me right now. I feel like I’ve run a full marathon if I get up to do something in five minutes.”

Read more: YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Mourns Loss Of Both His Parents To Covid

She did not, however, specify when she developed the condition. She wished her dog a happy birthday in another post and said that no amount of COVID-19 could stop her from being an “overbearing Desi parent.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

