07th Jan, 2022. 09:25 pm

‘Industry people distanced themselves from me after my cosmetic surgery,’ Koena Mitra

The Saki Saki diva Koena Mitra, became an overnight star through the song, and her dance moves in the item number with Sanjay Dutt from the movie Musafir.

She came into the headlines after the cosmetic surgery to boost her facial looks. But the change did not work well for her Saki diva in Bollywood.

Koena recently talked about the torture she faced for 3 years by the media and industry people after the plastic surgery.

She opens up about the negative articles that were written about her, which affected her career in the industry.

Koena said, “I agree that nepotism and groupism exist in the film industry. I have faced all kinds of behavior. There was a time when I got a big break, despite being an outsider. On the other hand, when I need them the most, no one from the industry stood up for me. I will always have this complaint against the industry that they did not speak for me openly,” said Koena Mitra.

She added, “When I came here, I did not know that one must not speak about one’s surgery. Someone asked me, and I talked about my surgery. Soon after that, it felt like the entire world came after me. I was tortured for my surgery for three long years. Constantly, the media ran negative news items about me. Many people from the industry also distanced themselves from me at the time and it also affected my work. I feel like laughing because people would advise me to stay strong, but not support me in front of the media.”

Previously in an interview Koena has also explained that her surgery didn’t go wrong but her body reacted differently. “I had bone swelling on my face. When you see a fractured leg, it takes 6 months just to fix the bone and then happens leg numbness and swelling. Recovery takes almost a year and half. The surgery wasn’t wrong. It was basic. It wasn’t a major implant surgery. It was a correction surgery. It was a correcting surgery but my body reacted like that. It was my first experience so I didn’t know how my body would react.”

 

