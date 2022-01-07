Inside Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s dreamy Nikah ceremony

From dreamy decor to perfectly dressed bridesmaids, Saboor Aly’s Nikkah ceremony had it all! Congratulations are in order for the lovely couple Saboor and Ali Ansari, as they became officially husband and wife after tying the knot today (Friday) in a mesmerizing Nikah ceremony.

The adorable couple tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony along with their family and friends. The bride can’t hold back tears at her nikkah as the groom consoles her.

Have a look at the pictures of their Nikah ceremony:

Saboor is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a heavily embellished golden ensemble on her big day, leaving her fans in awe. On the other hand, Ali looks elegant in a white Sherwani! We’re in awe of their chemistry and how well they complement each other.

Previously, the lovely couple had the glittering Dholki and Mayun events before their wedding ceremony.