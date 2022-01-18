Inside TikToker Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain’s exuberant Mehendi event

The famous TikTok couple, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar kicked off their wedding festivities with a dreamy Mayun and Mehendi ceremony held last night. The event was full of vibrant colors, lavish decor, dance, and music.

Kanwal was a sight to behold in her customary yellow attire, and she looked absolutely stunning. On the other hand, Zulqarnain looked dashing in white kurta trousers and a royal coat. Check out it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

It should be noted that popular TikTok stars Zulqarnain Sikandar and Kanwal Aftab had officially tied the knot on April 4, 2021, in a Nikkah ceremony.