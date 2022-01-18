Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 10:25 pm

Inside TikToker Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain’s exuberant Mehendi event

Inside TikToker Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain's exuberant Mehendi event

Inside TikToker Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain’s exuberant Mehendi event

The famous TikTok couple, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar kicked off their wedding festivities with a dreamy Mayun and Mehendi ceremony held last night. The event was full of vibrant colors, lavish decor, dance, and music.

Kanwal was a sight to behold in her customary yellow attire, and she looked absolutely stunning. On the other hand, Zulqarnain looked dashing in white kurta trousers and a royal coat. Check out it:

 

It should be noted that popular TikTok stars Zulqarnain Sikandar and Kanwal Aftab had officially tied the knot on April 4, 2021, in a Nikkah ceremony.

