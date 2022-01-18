Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are enjoying their trip to Phuket

Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are off to work and enjoying their refreshing vacation in Phuket, Thailand. The couple, who were blessed with their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain, are having some quality time. They jetted off on vacation a few days back and kept updating their fans with their vacation diaries on social media.

Turning to Instagram, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actress shared glimpses of her trip to Phuket.

Check out the pictures:

On the other hand, Yasir posted a video while enjoying an elephant ride with his wife, with a hilarious caption that read, “Is ne hathi se itni beaten ki k woh tang agaya. End mai hathi ne mazrat ki aur kaha bibi tu utar ja. But what an amazing experience it was #thailand.”