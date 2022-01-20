Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 07:41 pm

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain continue their adventurous trip to Phuket 

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain continue their adventurous trip to Phuket 

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain continue their adventurous trip to Phuket 

Power couple of showbiz industry Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are off to work and enjoying their adventurous vacation in Phuket, Thailand. The couple, who were blessed with their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain, are enjoying some quality time in Phuket.

The couple was jetted off on vacation and kept their fans updated by sharing vacation diaries on social media.

Read more: Fans are drooling over Iqra Aziz’s look from Phuket trip

Turning to Instagram, the actors have shared glimpses from their refreshing vacation.

Have a look:

Yasir posted a video while enjoying an elephant ride with his wife, with a hilarious caption that read, “Is ne hathi se itni beaten ki k woh tang agaya. End mai hathi ne mazrat ki aur kaha bibi tu utar ja. But what an amazing experience it was #thailand.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

