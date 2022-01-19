Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain Riding an Elephant – WATCH VIDEO

Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are quite the power couple, given that Aziz is well-known for her work and the latter is frequently in the news for his strong ideas.

The much-loved celebs are world travellers, and their captivating Instagram feed is proof of their travels.

The lovely pair was spotted on Instagram enjoying an elephant ride during their idyllic holiday in Thailand.

Yasir and Iqra married in December 2019 after Yasir proposed to his lady love at the LSA 2019. Kabir, their first child, was born in July of this year.

On the work front, Iqra Aziz’s hit drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 set a new standard with over two billion views on YouTube.