Iqra Aziz drops a gorgeous photo in shimmery sequin outfit from New Year party

Web Desk BOL News

01st Jan, 2022. 10:20 pm
With a beautiful photo of herself and husband Yasir Hussain, leading Pakistani TV actress Iqra Aziz wishes her fans a happy New Year.

On Saturday, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actress took to Instagram to share a breathtaking photo of herself dressed in a glittering sequin gown.

For the event, she wore a stunning silver and light blue knee-length gown. To complement her entire look, the diva wore minimal makeup and kept her hair open.

“Happy New Year everyone,” the Raqeeb Se actress captioned the photo she shared on Instagram. May this year sparkle as much as my gown.”

 

Iqra was all smiles as she posed with Yasir for the camera. The two were spotted together at a New Year’s party.

Earlier in the day, the Lux Style award-winning actress shared a lovely family photo to wish her fans a happy New Year. Iqra and Yasir were clicked alongside their son, Kabir Hussain.

