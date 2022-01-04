Iqra Aziz drops a selfie with husband Yasir Hussain

One of the most beloved couples of showbiz Pakistan. Image: Instagram

Actress Iqra Aziz dropped an adorable selfie with her husband Yasir Hussain on Instagram yesterday.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actress looked fresh and stunning in a white chikankari kurta with gold studs.

Meanwhile, Hussain rocked his looks in a beige kurta with a brown shawl.

“I am the happiest with you,” Iqra penned down.

The most beloved couple of the town loves to share their pictures with their Instagram family and garners much love in return.

Hussain and Iqra had their son Kabir Hussain a few months ago and since then their lives revolve around their kid.

They keep sharing the whereabouts of Kabir and seemingly the couple is enjoying parenthood to the core.

The stunning diva tied the knot with Yasir in 2019 and Kabir Hussain opened his eyes in 2021.