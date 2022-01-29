Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 06:13 pm

Iqra Aziz expresses displeasure on ‘Javed Iqbal’ ban

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 06:13 pm
Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz on ‘Javed Iqbal’ ban

Iqra Aziz is furious that authorities have banned her husband Yasir Hussain’s much-anticipated film, Javed Iqbal.

On Friday, Iqra took to Instagram to raise her voice in a social media outburst, encouraging the public to acknowledge the serial killer’s terrible truth and the people he has hurt.

Iqra went on to explain how this film differs from typical rom-com in Pakistani cinema.

“Why can’t we just accept the fact that this really happened in the 90’s. Kya sirf comedy film ya pyar bhara drama hi hai pakistan ki entertainment. Humari audience kehti hai humain kuch aur bhi dekhao lekin doston kese dikhayein?”

“Mujhe lagta hai humary Pemra ny ted bundy ki tapes nahi suni,” added Iqra, referring to an American serial killer.

Iqra Aziz previously expressed her delight after seeing Javed Iqbal’s debut with her spouse Yasir, describing him as one of Pakistan’s best musicians.

Read More

3 hours ago
83: A flop at local box office remains highest grossing in international market

The Ranveer Singh starrer 83 which was considered a big flop in...
5 hours ago
Salman Khan's 'Dance With Me' garnered thousands of views in no time

Salman Khan's Come Dance With Me is out now and in no...
6 hours ago
Hareem Farooq walks like a diva for 'The Ambush'

Actress Hareem Farooq flabbergasted everyone with her mind-blowing looks as the show...
7 hours ago
Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar took breaths away with their grooves

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have been in the limelight for the...
8 hours ago
Sarwat Gillani shares her unconventional workstation with fans

Actress Sarwat Gilani took to her Instagram to reveal her bizarre workstation...
15 hours ago
Hareem Shah's Latest Swimming Videos Goes VIral

Hareem Shah, a TikTok celebrity, appears to have an insatiable need to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Points Table 2022
21 mins ago
PSL points table after today matches on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the 3rd match...
Erin Holland
24 mins ago
Erin Holland shares a Sweetest Photo with husband Ben Cutting during PSL 2022

Erin Holland, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter, uploaded a sweet image...
Ushna
26 mins ago
Fans trolls Ushna Shah’s outfit, ‘Fasion disaster’

On the red carpet of the Parizaad finale screening, actress Ushna Shah...
AED to PKR
30 mins ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.100...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600