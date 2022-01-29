Iqra Aziz expresses displeasure on ‘Javed Iqbal’ ban

Iqra Aziz is furious that authorities have banned her husband Yasir Hussain’s much-anticipated film, Javed Iqbal.

On Friday, Iqra took to Instagram to raise her voice in a social media outburst, encouraging the public to acknowledge the serial killer’s terrible truth and the people he has hurt.

Iqra went on to explain how this film differs from typical rom-com in Pakistani cinema.

“Why can’t we just accept the fact that this really happened in the 90’s. Kya sirf comedy film ya pyar bhara drama hi hai pakistan ki entertainment. Humari audience kehti hai humain kuch aur bhi dekhao lekin doston kese dikhayein?”

“Mujhe lagta hai humary Pemra ny ted bundy ki tapes nahi suni,” added Iqra, referring to an American serial killer.

Iqra Aziz previously expressed her delight after seeing Javed Iqbal’s debut with her spouse Yasir, describing him as one of Pakistan’s best musicians.