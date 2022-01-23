Iqra Aziz give permission to Yasir Hussain for second marriage?

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain, who is happily married to his beautiful wife, Iqra Aziz, and is also a proud father to his first child, Kabir Hussain revealed which other women he regards as the perfect marriage material.

Yasir recently sat down for a conversation on Wajahat Rauf’s show, Voice Over Man. The actor reacted to the major subject of whether he would be permitted to enter into a second marriage. The question is whether Iqra will allow him to marry again. The video has gone viral on social media.

Yasir adores Iqra, and the two aren’t afraid to share details about their personal lives on social media.

The power couple is currently enjoying their vacation in Thailand.