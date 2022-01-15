Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 11:12 pm

Iqra Aziz looks regal in Festive Designs

Actress Iqra Aziz is back to fame. The Suno Chanda star is the flawless muse for fashion brand Garnet’s newest unstitched festive collection.

Iqra Aziz looks awe-inspiring in her latest by-the-sea photoshoot, wearing numerous vibrant designs.

The collection named “Uraan” has some correctly vivacious colors with some complex designs that are flawless for any occasion. The delicate ensemble resonances royalty, showcasing intricate work.

 

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Meghan Markle's on-screen boyfriend slams the trolls

Patrick J Adams, Meghan Markle's longtime friend, and onscreen husband slammed the...
3 hours ago
When Hareem Farooq gave aesthetic vibes in sun-kissed photos

Pakistani television star Hareem Farooq had shared a stunning sun-kissed snap and...
3 hours ago
Is Model Aliyzeh Gabol divorced or not?

Model Alyzeh Gabol, who married for the second time last year, has...
3 hours ago
Mira Rajput refuses to answer 'wrong questions' in a video

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, has started her YouTube account to give...
3 hours ago
Netflix to Increase Prices for All Packages

Despite increased competition from Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, and HBO Max, Netflix...
3 hours ago
Photo: Kareena Kapoor gives weekend ‘blues’ a makeover

Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media is a real delight for followers and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Parizaad
12 mins ago
Memesters attack Parizaad famed Ahmed Ali Akbar by whitening skin tone!

Chartbuster drama Parizaad has gathered a lot of commendation nationally as well as across...
General vUK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat Covid-19iew outside GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) headquarters in Brentford, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London,
45 mins ago
Unilever eyes GSK’s consumer goods arm in possible £50 billion deal

LONDON: Consumer goods giant Unilever said that it had approached Glaxosmithkline (GSK.L)...
Apple
49 mins ago
Apple complies with Dutch watchdog ruling on payment options

AMSTERDAM: Apple on Saturday said that it would allow developers of dating...
56 mins ago
Yashma Gill sets the screens on fire in backless black outfit

The outstanding and emerging star of the Pakistan entertainment business Yashma Gill...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600