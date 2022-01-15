Iqra Aziz looks regal in Festive Designs

Actress Iqra Aziz is back to fame. The Suno Chanda star is the flawless muse for fashion brand Garnet’s newest unstitched festive collection.

Iqra Aziz looks awe-inspiring in her latest by-the-sea photoshoot, wearing numerous vibrant designs.

The collection named “Uraan” has some correctly vivacious colors with some complex designs that are flawless for any occasion. The delicate ensemble resonances royalty, showcasing intricate work.