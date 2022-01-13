Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 11:57 am

Iqra Aziz & Sadia Ghaffar introduce their babies for the first time

Actors and fellow celebrities Iqra Aziz and Sadia Ghaffar recently posed for an adorable picture holding their little ones is the cutest thing we have witnessed so far.

Yasir Hussain, famed actor and director, took to his Instagram and shared a photo featuring his wife Iqra and son Kabir Hussain sharing the camera lens with guest Sadia Ghaffar and her daughter Raya Hayat Khan.

@hassanhayatkhan ab wakt agaya hai k hum apni dosti ko,.,.,.,., Say MashAllah. KABIR aur raya ki pehli mulakaat,” he captioned the post.

The Baaji actor also jokingly hinted to turn his friendship with Sadia and Hassan into an official relationship as if Hussain is already looking for brides for his little Kabir.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

However, the parents of little angle Raya were quick to shower the post with sweet comments.

“MashaAllah,” wrote Ghaffar, whereas, Hassan Hayat extend prayers for the little munchkins and commented: “MASHA ALLAH!! ALLAH naseeb achay karay, Ameen.”

To note, celebrity couple Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in December 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier in 2021.

Moreover, Sadia and Hassan got married in the year 2020 and became parents to a baby girl in 2021.

