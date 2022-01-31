Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
31st Jan, 2022. 11:48 pm

Iqra Aziz shows off her sparkling side in sun-kissed photos

31st Jan, 2022. 11:48 pm
Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz is currently enjoying motherhood with her newborn son, Kabir Hussain. She is popularly known for her stellar performances in TV dramas. The actress, also, keeps everyone updated on the happenings of her life and surely knows how to keep them glued to her feed.

Recently, the Jhooti actress made her appearance at the premiere night of  ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of Serial Killer’ staring Yasir Hussian and Ayesha Omar and left her fans drolls with her desi glam.

Turning to Instagram, Iqra flaunted her fashion-forward looks as she shared her sun-kissed pictures and delighted the netizens with her beautiful smile.

On Friday, The 24-years-old raised her voice over the ban of her husband’s film, Jave Iqbal.

She took to Instagram and said, “Why can’t we just accept the fact that this really happened in the 90’s. Kya sirf comedy film ya pyar bhara drama hi hai pakistan ki entertainment. Humari audience kehti hai humain kuch aur bhi dekhao lekin doston kese dikhayein?”

