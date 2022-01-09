Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 07:17 pm

Is Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly splitting?

Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir

On social media, rumors about famous couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir breaking up are still circulating.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, who married in March 2020, are a popular couple who have wowed fans with their on-screen and off-screen connection.

Despite not being active on social media, the couple had a magnificent destination wedding in Abu Dhabi and has been in the spotlight since then. When Sajal Aly was promoting Khel Khel Mein with her co-star Bilal Abbas Khan, rumors about the couple’s split began to circulate.

Sajal Aly says Ahad Raza Mir rushed their Marriage | DESIblitz

During the film’s promotion, Sajal’s husband was nowhere to be found, and he did not attend the premiere. Ahad’s family also did not attend the premiere.

Sajal Aly responded to the paparazzi who inquired about her husband’s absence during her promotional trip for Khel Khel Mein.

When asked why Ahad didn’t attend the premiere, Sajal said:

“Ahad is at work, he is not in Pakistan so that is why he is not here.”

Fans were not convinced by the actress’ response, especially since Ahad was seen at a party in Karachi around the same time.

Read More

20 mins ago
Soha Ali Khan remembers working with her mother as "terrifying."

Soha Ali Khan has described her time working with her mother, legendary...
32 mins ago
Farhan Akhtar's beau wishes sweet birthday to her partner, 'My Foo, love you forever'

Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 48th birthday today, and his partner Shibani...
33 mins ago
Duchess of Cambridge: Kate Middleton celebrates 40th birthday

To commemorate the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday on Sunday, three new...
45 mins ago
Anushka Sharma shares 'sweaty selfie' of herself working out

Sundays appear to be Anushka Sharma's workout days as well. The actor...
56 mins ago
Sushmita Sen Dances With Daughters Alisah and Renee: WATCH VIDEO

Sushmita Sen, a Bollywood actress, tweeted a video of herself dancing her...
1 hour ago
Bollywood News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez’s response on her picture with Sukesh - Katrina Kaif drops loved-up photo with Vicky Kaushal

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Harbhajan Singh
26 seconds ago
Harbhajan Singh believes India will win third Test against South Africa, which will decide the series

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the Virat Kohli-led side has...
Burcu Kirati
2 mins ago
Ertugrul star Burcu Kirati’s latest bold video heats up the internet

Burcu Kiratli, best known for her role as Gökçe Hatun in the...
Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan
7 mins ago
Australia’s ‘vital’ tour to Pakistan is backed by Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan

Shane Warne, an ex-Australian spinner, and Michael Vaughan, a former England captain,...
China Focus: Winter Olympics spurs foreign sports brands' investments in China
8 mins ago
China Focus: Winter Olympics spurs foreign sports brands’ investments in China

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Opening a new outlet at an ice...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600