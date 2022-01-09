Is Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly splitting?

On social media, rumors about famous couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir breaking up are still circulating.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, who married in March 2020, are a popular couple who have wowed fans with their on-screen and off-screen connection.

Despite not being active on social media, the couple had a magnificent destination wedding in Abu Dhabi and has been in the spotlight since then. When Sajal Aly was promoting Khel Khel Mein with her co-star Bilal Abbas Khan, rumors about the couple’s split began to circulate.

During the film’s promotion, Sajal’s husband was nowhere to be found, and he did not attend the premiere. Ahad’s family also did not attend the premiere.

Sajal Aly responded to the paparazzi who inquired about her husband’s absence during her promotional trip for Khel Khel Mein.

When asked why Ahad didn’t attend the premiere, Sajal said:

“Ahad is at work, he is not in Pakistan so that is why he is not here.”

Fans were not convinced by the actress’ response, especially since Ahad was seen at a party in Karachi around the same time.