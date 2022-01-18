Is Kourtney Kardashian expecting a baby with fiancé Travis Barker

Despite the fact that Barker and Kardashian have also yet to disclose the gender of their unborn child, their fans and followers are anxiously anticipating the news.

Kardashian recently uploaded a series of images in a hot tub, and commentators assumed she was displaying “a preg belly” after a flood of PDA-filled social media postings over the course of the year.

Kardashian reacted quickly by saying, “Are we gonna do this every time I post a photo?”

The mother of three has responded to negative comments on her social media postings for the second time. “She is PREGNANT,” a reader said after Kardashian shared a series of photos showing off her belly in August, prompting Kardashian to respond, “I am a woman with a BODY.”