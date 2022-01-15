Is Model Aliyzeh Gabol divorced or not?

Model Alyzeh Gabol, who married for the second time last year, has been the center of attention since her nuptials. Alyzeh Gabol has officially put an end to speculations that she and her second husband are divorcing.

Gabol previously married a man named Osama while she was very young. However their marriage did not survive long, and they divorced just a few years later. They have a daughter together named Miraal.

In February of last year, the model married for the second time. She tried to keep her husband’s identity a secret at first, but it was later disclosed that she married Zoraiz Malik, the nephew of businessman Malik Riaz.

Read more: Who are the most Beautiful Instagram models of 2021?

Previously, many reports arose on social media that Malik and Gabol had broken up. However, the model has now decided to put an end to the rumors about their breakup.

Gabol recently had an Instagram Q&A session. There, a fan inquired as to whether Malik is still her spouse or not.

To which the model replied: “This question must be addressed because humans can be quite stupid when it comes to figuring things out on their own.”It’s all about niyat [intentions] in Islam, and not signing the paper you don’t want to sign.”

Read more: Model Made Rs 1.4 Crore by Selling Her Farts Hospitalized

“Secondly, you have 90 days to reconcile and return the documents if that happens. Therefore Alhamdulillah, we are married,” she added. “I hope this response satisfies everyone’s curiosity.”

Aasia Amer, Malik’s mother, acknowledged the divorce of her son and Gabol. She shared proof of the divorce on social media. In which her kid was seen signing the divorce papers in one of the photos.