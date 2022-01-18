Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Sharma, to Dhanush: 5 big newsmakers of 2022

The entertainment industry is constantly abuzz with important news. These news never fail to keep Bollywood fans on the edge of their seats. Despite the fact that only a few days have passed in the year 2022, a number of Bollywood actors have grabbed headlines for various reasons. Many of these stars, from Anushka Sharma to Dhanush to Jacqueline Fernandez, have dominated the media in the first few days of the year. As a result, here are five major news stories from the first 15 days of 2022.

Jacqueline Fernandez

After her name was revealed in a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez appears to be in a lot of trouble. A picture of her with Sukesh was leaked on the internet in the midst of her being summoned to the ED office and her being barred from leaving the country. Conman Sukesh is seen kissing Jacqueline while the actress flaunts her hickey on the neck in the photo. Later, the Kick actress resorted to social media to urge that this image not be circulated by any media outlets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses. Fans love to watch her sparkle on screen, but she has been absent from the big screen for the past few years. Her most recent film was the 2018 blockbuster Zero, in which she co-starred with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, and she is ready to return to Bollywood with ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’ after a nearly three-year absence. Anushka Sharma had all the attention after she released the teaser for her film, in which she will play Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Dhanush

Dhanush is a name that is not just well-known in the South Indian film business, but is also making waves in Bollywood. The actor recently made headlines for his outstanding performance in the film ‘Atrangi Re.’ However, he shocked his admirers last night when he announced his separation from wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after nearly 18 years of marriage.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for more than three years and have finally chosen to marry in the first half of this year. Their wedding is currently making news, with people praising their romance. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are reportedly planning to register their marriage in Mumbai on February 21.

View this post on Instagram A post sha

red by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Lata Mangeshkar

The renowned vocalist Lata Mangeshkar recently made news after testing positive for COVID-19. She was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. Despite the fact that her health is stable, she remains in the ICU for precautionary reasons.