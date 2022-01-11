Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts love bite on neck in leaked picture with Suresh Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been in the news for her relationship with con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has resurfaced. On social media, an unseen cuddly photo of Jacqueline and conman Sukesh is going viral.

The two of them can be seen sharing an intimate moment in the viral snapshot, and the thing that caught everyone’s attention is a love bite seen on Jacqueline’s neck while Conman Sukesh kisses her.

This isn’t the first time that a couple’s leaked amorous images have gone viral on the internet. Images of Jacqueline kissing Sukesh in front of the mirror while Sukesh snaps a selfie went viral earlier this year. In the photo, the actress is seen clutching the conman. Sukesh was reportedly released on interim bail between April and June of this year, when the photo was taken.

In the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi grabbed headlines.

According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is presently investigating the case and is looking into numerous other individuals in the business.

Sukesh is a Bengaluru inhabitant who is currently the subject of 15 FIRs. He was previously accused of defrauding people in Bengaluru and Chennai out of numerous crores. He is currently detained in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

In connection with a money-laundering case against Sukesh, the Directorate of Enforcement “seized” a magnificent sea-facing villa in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash, and over a dozen luxury cars on August 23, 2021. He was also arrested for running a Rs 200-crore extortion ring from within Tihar jail.

Sukesh also defrauded over 100 individuals by impersonating a politician’s relative and defrauding them of Rs 75 crore.