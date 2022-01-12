Jacqueline Fernandez takes to spirituality amid leaked pics with Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Since her name surfaced in connection with multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the 200 crore money laundering case, Jacqueline Fernandez has had a difficult time. While Sukesh claimed that he and Jacqueline were dating, the actress has denied that they are. During this time, a few personal photos of Jacqueline and Sukesh leaked on the internet, which shocked the actress to no end. According to rumours, Jacqueline has turned to spiritual texts about forgiveness and healing to get away from all the negativity.

“Jacqueline has always had a spiritual side to her. Affirmations and journaling are important to her. It’s something she’s been doing for a long time. In addition, the actress practises a lot of meditation and breathing techniques. She is going through a difficult period. She’s also been reading a lot of Louise L Hay’s books about forgiveness and healing “India Today reported an insider as saying in their story.

As her leaked photos began to spread like wildfire on social media, Jacqueline issued a statement asking the media and her followers to respect her privacy and abstain from publishing such information about her on the internet. “I’m going through a difficult time right now, but I’m confident that my friends and supporters will support me. With this trust in mind, I’d want to ask my media friends not to disseminate photographs of nature that invade my private and personal space. You wouldn’t do this to your own family, and I’m sure you wouldn’t do it to me “read the rest of her statement