Jacqueline Fernandez to Salman Khan: Bollywood celebrities were spotted with love bites

Bollywood superstars try to keep their relationships private, but unfortunately for them, their love bites appear to speak for themselves. Here’s a list of Bollywood stars who have been bitten by the love bug, from Jacqueline Fernandez’s current viral shot to Salman Khan’s nostalgic photos.

Jacqueline Fernandez

From time to time, images of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar have leaked into the internet. The most recent incident, in which she looked to have a love bite on her neck, went viral on social media. “I am now going through a difficult time, but I am confident that my friends and fans will support me,” she added in a statement, asking supporters not to share the photo.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s King of Romance, had no qualms about flaunting a large red mark on his neck that was thought to be a love bite. When he arrived at the airport with an obvious red mark on his neck, the singer made photographers and admirers blush.

Malaika Arora

The relationship between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor has been widely discussed. Malaika was photographed with a back full of marks that seemed to be love bites years before the couple went public. If it hadn’t been for her attractive backless outfit, no one would have known about the marks.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were making the town red with their highly publicised affair even before Taimur and baby Jeh arrived. When the star couple showed up with what seemed to be love bites and even scratch marks on their bodies, it sent B-Town into a frenzy.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is a celebrity who everyone wants a taste of. At least, that’s how it appears in these photographs. The heartthrob, who made news when he declared himself a virgin on national television, was photographed with a love bite on his neck, which he attempted to conceal with his shirt collar.