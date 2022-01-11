Jacqueline Fernandez’s net worth, expensive possessions, source of income, and more

This will leave you SHOCKED!

Jacqueline Fernandez, a Bollywood actress, has made headlines for her association with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. An intimate photo of Jacqueline and Sukesh became popular on social media a few days ago. In the picture that was leaked, Jacqueline was seen flaunting her lovebite that she had on her neck.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s education

Sacred Heart School in Bahrain was where the actress received her education. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from the University of Sydney in Australia.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a stunner

Post-graduation she did a couple of TV shows in Sri Lanka.

Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in a music video

Jacqueline is a Sri Lankan actress who has found success in Bollywood. She had an appearance in the music video ‘O Sathi’ in 2006.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Bollywood debut

She made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the flick Aladin. She later appeared in Mahesh Bhatt’s Murder 2, which marked a turning point in her career.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s net worth

Jacquline’s net worth is said to be $12 million dollars (90 Crore). She is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses. The actress is said to earn more than Rs. 1 crore per month, with films being her primary source of revenue. According to reports, she demands Rs. 4-5 crores for a film.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s clothing brand

She also launched her clothing activewear brand “Just F”.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s cars collection

Jacqueline owns a Hummer H2 worth Rs. 75 lakhs that she uses frequently. She also has a Mercedes Maybach S500, which is said to be worth Rs. 2 crore. Jacqueline also has a Range Rover Vogue, which is said to be worth between Rs. 2-3 crores. She also has a Jeep Compass, which is said to be worth Rs. 24 crores.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s owns a house in Mumbai

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Mumbai-based actress who owns a home.