Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 10:21 pm

Jacqueline Fernandez’s net worth, expensive possessions, source of income, and more

Jacqueline Fernandez

jacqueline Fernandez

This will leave you SHOCKED!

Jacqueline Fernandez, a Bollywood actress, has made headlines for her association with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. An intimate photo of Jacqueline and Sukesh became popular on social media a few days ago. In the picture that was leaked, Jacqueline was seen flaunting her lovebite that she had on her neck.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s education

Jacqueline Fernandez

Sacred Heart School in Bahrain was where the actress received her education. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from the University of Sydney in Australia.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a stunner

Jacqueline FernandezPost-graduation she did a couple of TV shows in Sri Lanka.

Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in a music video

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline is a Sri Lankan actress who has found success in Bollywood. She had an appearance in the music video ‘O Sathi’ in 2006.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Bollywood debut

Jacqueline Fernandez

She made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the flick Aladin. She later appeared in Mahesh Bhatt’s Murder 2, which marked a turning point in her career.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s net worth

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacquline’s net worth is said to be $12 million dollars (90 Crore). She is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses. The actress is said to earn more than Rs. 1 crore per month, with films being her primary source of revenue. According to reports, she demands Rs. 4-5 crores for a film.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s clothing brand

Jacqueline FernandezShe also launched her clothing activewear brand “Just F”.

 

Jacqueline Fernandez’s cars collection

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline owns a Hummer H2 worth Rs. 75 lakhs that she uses frequently. She also has a Mercedes Maybach S500, which is said to be worth Rs. 2 crore. Jacqueline also has a Range Rover Vogue, which is said to be worth between Rs. 2-3 crores. She also has a Jeep Compass, which is said to be worth Rs. 24 crores.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s owns a house in Mumbai

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Mumbai-based actress who owns a home.

 

41 mins ago
Esha Deol celebrates 20 years in Bollywood

Actor Esha Deol celebrated 20 years in the Bollywood industry. She shared a...
1 hour ago
Amitabh Bachchan shares a view of Jalsa: ‘Ye hai Mumbai meri jaan’

Amitabh Bachchan, the veteran Bollywood actor, has taken some time off from...
1 hour ago
The Morning Show featuring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon renewed for the third season

The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon has been renewed...
2 hours ago
'People said you dance well, I remind them I can act too', Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is relishing the praise for her portrayal in Chandigarh Kare...
2 hours ago
'If you wait too long, you won’t get married', Aiman Khan

Aiman Khan, a Pakistani television celebrity, believes that actresses should marry when...
2 hours ago
Imran Abbas responds to a fan about Ahad's absence in Saboor's wedding

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has a Q&A session on Instagram, asking his...

