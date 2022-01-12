James Gunn calls Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 3: ‘It’s a hard road’

Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 2 was released in theatres five years ago, and while characters from the film have resurfaced in Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame, fans of filmmaker James Gunn have been waiting for the third installment of the saga for quite some time.

The film is currently set for release in 2023. When questioned about the filming for GOTG 3, Gunn told Collider that “it’s going great.”

Gunn also said that fans are raving about Chukwudi Iwuji’s performance in the forthcoming MCU film, in which he plays a vital part. Chukwudi recently appeared on HBO Max in the John Cena-led, Gunn-created program Peacemaker.

“Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out. I think that I’m really happy,” he said.

Gunn also claimed that the movie is “different than what people are going to expect. It’s a hard road, but I’m really happy with it so far.”

Gunn is currently working on the Guardians Holiday Special, which is scheduled to release during the holiday season in 2022.

He said, “We were supposed to shoot one day in LA, and there’s too much Omicron around, so we couldn’t do it. We’re going to have to fit it in. I haven’t started yet. I’m excited to. It’s fun.” The Suicide Squad director said that the holiday special “is really funny and really good.”