21st Jan, 2022. 03:05 pm

Jamie Dornan reveals his daughters’ ‘obsession’ for Barb and Star’s music

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan recently revealed his kids’ impressions of the actor’s career when he discussed the girls’ ‘obsession’ with Trolls World Tour.

During a recent interview, the father of three revealed that his daughters Dulcie, 8, Elva, 5, and Alberta, 2, like listening to Barb and Star’s music.

“That’s what they’re obsessed with. Even the 2-year-old’s obsessed with that and wants to watch that all the time. So that’s on our most-watched YouTube playlist, probably,” he shared.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor also revealed that his girls were so ‘obsessed (with Trolls) that he asked Universal to let sign him in Trolls World Tour.

“So that was very exciting for the kids to have Daddy in that. And just recently I walked in on our 5-year-old trying to explain that to our 2-year-old,” he continued.

“She had sort of paused Trolls World Tour at the point when my character would come in.”

