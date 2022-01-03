Jamie Dornan shares impact of working in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan, popularly known as Christian Grey, opened up about how he was fortunate enough to not be typecasted after his character in Fifty Shades of Grey.

“At the time, I was asked if I was scared of being typecast – as what? As a BDSM-loving billionaire? I think that’s a one-off,” the 39-year-old actor told in an interview. “Nothing close to that has come my way again – I’ve barely worn a suit since,” Jamie Dornan added.

He further added: “I take issue with the whole thing being just a bit of a joke.” “Everyone involved worked as hard as they could on those films, including myself.”

“I’m well used to it. You know what really helps? I’m from a place where taking the mickey out of each other is our common currency,” he told the U.K. outlet. “It’s how we communicate – it’s how we show affection. So if you’re from Belfast and you give a load of s–t — like I do to my mates – if you can’t take it back, you end up a bit screwed. But I’ve always been able to give s–t and take s–t, so I’m sort of armed for it.”

Jamie Dornan, who shares three children with wife Amelia Warner, began to play the dominating CEO in the 2015 movie, based on E.L. James‘ novel of the same name, alongside Dakota Johnson, who played his true love, Anastasia Steele.

The sizzling duo returned for Fifty Shades Darker in 2017 and Fifty Shades Freed in 2018, earning more than $1 billion at the global box office.