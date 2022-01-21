Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Jan, 2022. 07:22 pm

Jamie Lynn Spears says helping Britney has ‘blew up in my face’

Jamie Lynn Spears is obstinate that she tried helping sister Britney when she was stuck in her conservatorship.

Britney has recently the case to end the conservatorship battle to free herself from the chains after nearly 13 years.

The singer and younger sis Jamie Lynn have recently been tangled in an unpleasant war of words on social media which occurred after Jamie’s latest book release.

All that has been happening between the spears the younger sister has actually come forward to claimed that she actually tried to help Britney during her time of need.

She said: “She didn’t like the way certain things were happening so I gave her the number of judges, I talked to her lawyer on the phone which blew up in my face and everyone turned against me.”

“Every night we stayed up talking,” Jamie Lynn said. “She was expressing things to me, which are obviously her things to express. To my point of view, she deserved the right to have to talk to somebody.

“So I spoke with a lawyer and I told them a lot of s*** and it went nowhere and people got mad at me.”

Jamie also made a big claim that both she and her husband had looked over the details of the case for her sister and advised Britney that her conservatorship would be liberated if she lived in a different place for a certain period of time.

She continued: “If she wanted to end it then that was what I was gonna support. I kept telling her, ‘come live with me in my s***hole in Louisiana’.”

 

