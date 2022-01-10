Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 12:03 am

Janhvi Kapoor poses with a thermometer, captions it as “That Time Of The Year”

Janhvi Kapoor poses with a thermometer, captions it as “That Time Of The Year” Photo: Instagram

The current upsurge of COVID-19 cases has us all feeling like we’ve been here before. And it appears like Janhvi Kapoor is feeling the same way as the rest of us, as she said on Instagram that it’s “that time of the year”.

 

This caption was connected to a series of photos, the first of which showed the actress at home with a thermometer in her mouth. Images of her artwork, a video of her beloved dog frolicking on the bed, and a beautiful photo of her cuddling with her sister Khushi Kapoor were also posted after that. A gorgeous selfie of the actress is also included in the photo series.

Her relatives and colleagues started dropping comments for her well-being on the post. Reality TV star Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Professionally, Janhvi Kapoor last appeared in the Roohi. Her upcoming projects include Good Luck Jerry and Mili.

