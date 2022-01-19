Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 05:29 pm

Janhvi Kapoor shares a sneak-peek of her post COVID-19 getaway with her friends

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shares a sneak-peek of her post COVID-19 getaway with her friends

Janhvi Kapoor, the actress, made fans nervous when she stated that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor had contracted COVID 19 in the first week of January 2022. Janhvi, on the other hand, went on a holiday with her pals to refresh and unwind when she recovered. Now, she’s posted images from her trip with friends, and each of them will make you miss your own pals. Janhvi had already posted images from her wonderful trip with her close friends.

Now, on Wednesday, the Roohi actress lit up Instagram with a photo of herself resting on the side of a pool after swimming in a black monokini. Janhvi is seen sitting by the pool with her best friend Tanisha Santoshi in other images, soaking in the tranquil feelings. We also see a delicious display of food on the table, including all of Janhvi’s favourite sweets. The Roohi actor can also be spotted unwinding and enjoying the sunset with her friends. She summed up her journey in one word: eudaimonia, which means “good attitude.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi’s friend Orhan had already uploaded a photo from the trip that had gone viral on social media. Janhvi has returned to her fitness routine and is frequently seen coming to Pilates since returning from her trip. She was recently seen visiting her brother Arjun Kapoor at his residence.

Janhvi’s next film appearance will be in Good Luck, Jerry and Mili. Both films are remakes of South American films. In addition, she is a member of Mr & Mrs Mahi. Rajkummar Rao also appears in the film.

Read More

56 mins ago
Grammy Awards gets a new date and location

The Grammy Awards, which honor the best musical performances, is scheduled for...
1 hour ago
Stars that joined the NFT Auction market with their Originals

It can be difficult to trace the originality of artworks. With new...
1 hour ago
Minal Khan seeks a solution for her frizzy hair amid winter season

Actress Minal Khan, who often keeps fans glued to her social media,...
2 hours ago
Sharmila Farooqi to Take Legal Action Against Nadia Khan For Derogatory Remarks on Her Mother

Nadia Khan's treatment of Sharmila Farooqi's mother has sparked outrage on social...
2 hours ago
Xulfi accussed of stealing tunes of 'Tu Jhoom' from a lesser known singer Nirmala Maghani

On January 14, Coke Studio 14 premiered with a huge showcase that...
2 hours ago
PHOTOS: Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain’s Glamorous Rukhsati

Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhary Zulqarnain, the famed Tik Tok couple, married last...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Haris Rauf
2 mins ago
PSL 7: Haris Rauf praises Shaheen Afridi, new captain of Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: Fast bowler Harris Rauf has praised Shaheen Shah Afridi, the...
11 mins ago
Singer Meesha Shafi gets relief from LHC against stay order of sessions court

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted a huge relief...
beinjing
14 mins ago
China has granted visas to some U.S. officials

BEIJING - Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday confirmed that...
rizwan
15 mins ago
Mohammad Rizwan vs Sarfaraz Ahmed: Who will rule in PSL 7?

Pakistan has a lengthy history of cricket and has produced multiple world-class...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600