Janhvi Kapoor shares a sneak-peek of her post COVID-19 getaway with her friends

Janhvi Kapoor, the actress, made fans nervous when she stated that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor had contracted COVID 19 in the first week of January 2022. Janhvi, on the other hand, went on a holiday with her pals to refresh and unwind when she recovered. Now, she’s posted images from her trip with friends, and each of them will make you miss your own pals. Janhvi had already posted images from her wonderful trip with her close friends.

Now, on Wednesday, the Roohi actress lit up Instagram with a photo of herself resting on the side of a pool after swimming in a black monokini. Janhvi is seen sitting by the pool with her best friend Tanisha Santoshi in other images, soaking in the tranquil feelings. We also see a delicious display of food on the table, including all of Janhvi’s favourite sweets. The Roohi actor can also be spotted unwinding and enjoying the sunset with her friends. She summed up her journey in one word: eudaimonia, which means “good attitude.”

Janhvi’s friend Orhan had already uploaded a photo from the trip that had gone viral on social media. Janhvi has returned to her fitness routine and is frequently seen coming to Pilates since returning from her trip. She was recently seen visiting her brother Arjun Kapoor at his residence.

Janhvi’s next film appearance will be in Good Luck, Jerry and Mili. Both films are remakes of South American films. In addition, she is a member of Mr & Mrs Mahi. Rajkummar Rao also appears in the film.