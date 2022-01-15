Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 03:35 pm

Jannat Mirza handles fan’s criticism like a pro

Jannat Mirza, a TikTok star, recently made headlines for her brilliant retaliation against actor Aiman Khan. Aiman policed the Tiktoker and humiliated her over how much cosmetics she wears. A fan called out Mirza for filming a video on a “b*llsh*t” issue in a recent Instagram Q&A session. And she stated it was only appropriate because Khan has been called out in the past for body-shaming other actors, notably Mawra Hocane.

Read more: Jannat Mirza harshly reacted to Aiman Khan’s makeup advice

A fan called her “foolish” for making a joke about the actor in a video on how one should stay out of other people’s business. Taking a stand for herself, she stated that she ‘never took any names.’ And that others should refrain from making assumptions about her.

She did add, though, that before passing judgement on others, everyone should take a closer look at themselves. “I appreciate everyone,” she said rhetorically, “but why do some of our celebrities feel the need to criticize/judge/school everyone?” “The girl who criticized me also body-shamed Mawra (Hocane) too. Along with some other well-known stars of the industry,” she added, referring to the Ishq Tamasha actor.

Read more: What piece of advice Aiman Khan has for TikToker Jannat Mirza?

Last year, the Baandi actor counselled the Qissa Meherbano Ka star to “get some weight” and described her as “very skinny” on a talk show. In the same episode, Khan said the same thing about Saboor and Sajal Aly, and her controversial statement drew a lot of criticism.

 

Read More

17 hours ago
Minal Khan turns into a black beauty in a festive outfit

Minal Khan, who is enjoying her newlywed life with husband Ahsan Mohsin...
18 hours ago
Nimra Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar pair up for a bridal photoshoot

Pakistani actors Nimra Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar, two skilled and versatile names...
21 hours ago
In pictures: Maya Ali splashes colour with a bright smile

Maya Ali, the queen of the showbiz industry, is a diva of comfy...
22 hours ago
Lee Tae have been transferred to public service division due to his deteriorating health

Lee Tae-min's mental health deteriorated during his mandatory military service in South...
22 hours ago
Kanye West teased fans on Instagram

Kanye West teased his next single featuring The Game and DJ Premier...
23 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra Admits on loosing her cool on an Australian Journalist

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being enraged by a comment made by Australian...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Turkish lira to PKR
2 mins ago
TRY TO PKR: Today’s Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
China’s economy
7 mins ago
China’s economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom

BEIJING: China’s economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021,...
QAR TO PKR
8 mins ago
QAR TO PKR: Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
Govt sets target to disburse loans of Rs50b under Kamyab Jawan Program
11 mins ago
Govt sets target to disburse loans of Rs50b under Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD: The government is aiming to disburse loans of Rs50 billion this...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600