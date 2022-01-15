Jannat Mirza handles fan’s criticism like a pro

Jannat Mirza, a TikTok star, recently made headlines for her brilliant retaliation against actor Aiman Khan. Aiman policed the Tiktoker and humiliated her over how much cosmetics she wears. A fan called out Mirza for filming a video on a “b*llsh*t” issue in a recent Instagram Q&A session. And she stated it was only appropriate because Khan has been called out in the past for body-shaming other actors, notably Mawra Hocane.

A fan called her “foolish” for making a joke about the actor in a video on how one should stay out of other people’s business. Taking a stand for herself, she stated that she ‘never took any names.’ And that others should refrain from making assumptions about her.

She did add, though, that before passing judgement on others, everyone should take a closer look at themselves. “I appreciate everyone,” she said rhetorically, “but why do some of our celebrities feel the need to criticize/judge/school everyone?” “The girl who criticized me also body-shamed Mawra (Hocane) too. Along with some other well-known stars of the industry,” she added, referring to the Ishq Tamasha actor.

Last year, the Baandi actor counselled the Qissa Meherbano Ka star to “get some weight” and described her as “very skinny” on a talk show. In the same episode, Khan said the same thing about Saboor and Sajal Aly, and her controversial statement drew a lot of criticism.