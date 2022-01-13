Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 02:10 pm

Jason Momoa divorces wife Lisa Bonet, shared the news on Instagram

Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet have called it quits after 16 years of marriage.

Read more: Jason Momoa admits that working on ‘Dune’ was more stressful than working on any film

The Aquaman star and his wife announced their separation in a joint statement on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

“In these transformative times, we’ve all felt the pinch and shifts… “A revolution is taking place (tilde), and our family is no exception,” the statement added, adding that they were declaring the split “so that we may go about our lives with dignity and honesty.”

Read more: Jason Momoa reveals about his role in Game of Thrones

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met in 2005 and began dating before marrying in late 2017. They are the parents of a son and a girl.

Bonet was formerly married to artist Lenny Kravitz and rose to popularity as one of Bill Cosby’s daughters on The Cosby Show and its sequel, A Different World.

 

Read More

2 days ago
Kim Kardashian pictures in a cut-out top goes viral

Kim Kardashian is well-known and appreciated for her fashion sense and the...
2 days ago
Mawra Hocane is an eternal beauty in this Kala Jora, see photos

Mawra Hocane made her way into Pakistan's showbiz industry through her amazing...
2 days ago
Kendell Jenner claps back to haters on her outfit choice

Kendell Jenner was recently chastised for being inappropriately dressed for a 2021...
2 days ago
Billie Eilish heads to tiktok to respond to Benny Blanco

Billie Eilish responded to Benny Blanco's ongoing trolling directed at musician Charlie...
2 days ago
Jemima Goldsmith shares her love for Pakistani truck art

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a British...
2 days ago
Katy Perry launched her new song When I'm Gone

Katy Perry, unlike any other artist, launched her new song When I'm...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

wood
5 mins ago
Wood enjoying the role of England enforcer ahead of Ashes finale

HOBART: Fast bowler Mark Wood said Thursday he was enjoying his enforcer...
7 mins ago
Opposition to protest against mini-budget, in favour of Hazara province today

ISLAMABAD: The opposition is all set to hold a protest outside the...
Omicron
13 mins ago
Tokyo’s COVID-19 alert raised to 2nd highest level due to Omicron spread

TOKYO - The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday raised its COVID-19 alert...
14 mins ago
Abu Aleeha announces his first ever Punjabi comedy movie

Two films releases in less than a month — the vengeance thriller...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600