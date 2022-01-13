Jason Momoa divorces wife Lisa Bonet, shared the news on Instagram

Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet have called it quits after 16 years of marriage.

The Aquaman star and his wife announced their separation in a joint statement on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

“In these transformative times, we’ve all felt the pinch and shifts… “A revolution is taking place (tilde), and our family is no exception,” the statement added, adding that they were declaring the split “so that we may go about our lives with dignity and honesty.”

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met in 2005 and began dating before marrying in late 2017. They are the parents of a son and a girl.

Bonet was formerly married to artist Lenny Kravitz and rose to popularity as one of Bill Cosby’s daughters on The Cosby Show and its sequel, A Different World.