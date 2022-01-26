Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:11 pm

‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’ has a star-studded premiere night

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:11 pm
'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer' has a star-studded premiere night

‘Javed Iqbal’: Glimpses of star-studded premiere night

‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of Serial Killer’ staring Yasir Hussian and Ayesha Omar, had a star-studded premiere last night. Fellow stars like Iqra Aziz, Azfar Rehman, Asad Siddiqui, Faysal Quraishi, and others were also spotted looking as glamorous as ever at the film’s premiere at the DHA Nueplex Cinema in Karachi.

Check out the pictures of the film’s opening night:

Advertisement

Based on a horrific incident that involved a serial killer killed who abducted more than 100 innocent boys during 1998-1999, the movie will be a promising one.

The twisted plot of the movie will portray the mindset of a psychopath who was responsible of abducting more than 100 children and actor Yasir Hussain had stepped into his shoes to essay the role.

Read more: Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussian’s ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’ trailer is out now!

The movie will also showcase actress Ayesha Omar as an investigating officer and the posters showed her in a promising look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

The upcoming film is all set to release on January 28 as confirmed by the lead cast. The film even before its release has become the talk of the town and the fans have been enthusiastically waiting for it to hit the cinemas.

Read More

37 mins ago
Anushka congratulates Priyanka Chopra, Nick, ‘Get ready for sleepless nights’

Anushka Sharma recently congratulated Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on...
45 mins ago
Watch Inside Mouni Roy's haldi and mehendi ceremonies

Mouni Roy, an actress, is set to marry Suraj Nambiar on Thursday....
3 hours ago
BOL Media Group Released PSL 7 Anthem “Khel Ka Junoon”

BOL Media Group has released the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem for...
4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone reveals how it took her time to realise that she & Ranveer won't be working together

Actress Deepika Padukone while talking to Pinkvilla revealed that it took some...
5 hours ago
Shehzad Roy amuses fans by faking levitate techniques

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy has made our week a better one...
6 hours ago
Janhvi practices with Dinesh Karthik for Mr and Mrs Mahi

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been gearing up for her upcoming Mr and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

memes
2 mins ago
Hilarious memes on ‘Struggling skier’ in this weather report

As netizens used the photobombing incident in numerous related situations, it grabbed...
Oppo f19
4 mins ago
Oppo f19 Price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Oppo f19: This is the era of mobile phones...
vivo v21e
10 mins ago
vivo v21e price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax vivo v21e: This is the era of mobile phones...
Kareena Kapoor
18 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor spends ‘perfect afternoon’ with BFFs Amrita, Malaika

Manish Malhotra, a fashion designer, shared a photo from a small gathering...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement