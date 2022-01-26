‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’ has a star-studded premiere night

‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of Serial Killer’ staring Yasir Hussian and Ayesha Omar, had a star-studded premiere last night. Fellow stars like Iqra Aziz, Azfar Rehman, Asad Siddiqui, Faysal Quraishi, and others were also spotted looking as glamorous as ever at the film’s premiere at the DHA Nueplex Cinema in Karachi.

Check out the pictures of the film’s opening night:

Advertisement

Based on a horrific incident that involved a serial killer killed who abducted more than 100 innocent boys during 1998-1999, the movie will be a promising one.

The twisted plot of the movie will portray the mindset of a psychopath who was responsible of abducting more than 100 children and actor Yasir Hussain had stepped into his shoes to essay the role.

Read more: Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussian’s ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’ trailer is out now!

The movie will also showcase actress Ayesha Omar as an investigating officer and the posters showed her in a promising look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

The upcoming film is all set to release on January 28 as confirmed by the lead cast. The film even before its release has become the talk of the town and the fans have been enthusiastically waiting for it to hit the cinemas.