Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 10:36 am

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer release halted by Punjab Government

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 10:36 am

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer which was all set for its countrywide release today has been halted by the Punjab government despite having clearance from all censor boards.

The Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussain starrer is a movie based on the story of a serial killer who killed 100 innocent boys in Lahore and his case popped up in 1999.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Read more: ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’ has a star-studded premiere night

Abu Aleeha’s directorial has already seen months of postponement due to clearance from the censor board and now just a day before its release Punjab government has halted its showcasing.

The movie was initially to be released in October 2021 and then it was pushed to December because of clearance by censor boards.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

However, the film’s release was postponed due to the covid-19 surge and the final date was January 28.

Read more: Ayesha Omar reveals her ‘DIY’ look for the premiere of Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer

“The latest news is that [Chief Minister] Sardar Usman Buzdar’s government has stopped the showing of Javed Iqbal. This unwarranted action comes after the censor board approved the film, which is why we will be [taking the matter] to the high court,” Abu Aleeha wrote.

Read More

10 hours ago
Minnie Mouse to get a makeover for Disneyland Anniversary

Minnie Mouse will wear Stella McCartney-designed pantsuit for Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary....
10 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan pair-up for romantic project

Bollywood actors  Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are preparing to work together for the...
10 hours ago
Here's why Faysal Quraishi issues apology note for Nauman Ijaz!

Pakistani actor and host Faysal Quraishi is apologizing after fellow actor Nauman...
11 hours ago
Mahira Khan is set to share screen with Sheheryar Munawar

Sheheryar Munawar, a multitalented actor, surprised fans on Wednesday with behind-the-scenes photographs...
11 hours ago
PSL 2022: WATCH Aima Baig & Atif Aslam's LIVE Performance at the Opening Ceremony of PSL 7

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) started its 7th season today, January 27th,...
11 hours ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton worried for children's royal future

Kate Middleton has emerged as considerably more famous in the royals than...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

26 mins ago
Danish Gravity Tower case: SHC directs SBCA to present project map after two weeks

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday gave notice of two weeks...
Pakistan clocks highest single-day spike in cases since pandemic began
28 mins ago
Pakistan clocks highest single-day spike in cases since pandemic began

ISLAMABAD: Omicron variant is contributing to a rapid rise in cases during...
29 mins ago
Mahira Khan sends love to newlyweds Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar: ‘Aaabad Raho’

Acclaimed actress Mahira Khan, who has garnered a plethora of cross-border fans...
36 mins ago
‘Phone data of deceased MQM-P activist shows he was not near CM House’

KARACHI: After collecting data of mobile phone of the deceased Muttahida Qaumi...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600