Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer release halted by Punjab Government

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer which was all set for its countrywide release today has been halted by the Punjab government despite having clearance from all censor boards.

The Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussain starrer is a movie based on the story of a serial killer who killed 100 innocent boys in Lahore and his case popped up in 1999.

Abu Aleeha’s directorial has already seen months of postponement due to clearance from the censor board and now just a day before its release Punjab government has halted its showcasing.

The movie was initially to be released in October 2021 and then it was pushed to December because of clearance by censor boards.

However, the film’s release was postponed due to the covid-19 surge and the final date was January 28.

“The latest news is that [Chief Minister] Sardar Usman Buzdar’s government has stopped the showing of Javed Iqbal. This unwarranted action comes after the censor board approved the film, which is why we will be [taking the matter] to the high court,” Abu Aleeha wrote.