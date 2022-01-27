Javeria Abbasi and her daughter trolled for inappropriate dressing
Javeria Abbasi is one of the most experienced and senior actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She is well-known for her versatility and has done a number of popular dramas in the industry. Apart from her work, Javeria is also a mother to her beautiful daughter, Angela Abbasi.
Earlier, the Dehleez actress shared pictures with her daughter with a sweet birthday note on Instagram, to which she received trolls for wearing revealing clothes.
Social media uses expressed outrage at Anzela’s “exposure.” Fans slammed the actress and her mother for being immodest in the comments section.
