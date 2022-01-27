Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
27th Jan, 2022. 10:03 pm

Javeria Abbasi and her daughter trolled for inappropriate dressing

27th Jan, 2022. 10:03 pm
Javeria Abbasi is one of the most experienced and senior actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She is well-known for her versatility and has done a number of popular dramas in the industry. Apart from her work, Javeria is also a mother to her beautiful daughter, Angela Abbasi.

Earlier, the Dehleez actress shared pictures with her daughter with a sweet birthday note on Instagram, to which she received trolls for wearing revealing clothes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juvaria Abbasi (@juvariaabbasi)

Social media uses expressed outrage at Anzela’s “exposure.” Fans slammed the actress and her mother for being immodest in the comments section.

