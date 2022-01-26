Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 10:49 pm

Javeria Abbasi wrote a sweet birthday note to her daughter

Javeria Abbasi and her daughter trolled for inappropriate dressing

Javeria Abbasi is one of the most experienced and senior actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She is well-known for her versatility and has done a number of popular dramas in the industry. Apart from her work, Javeria is also a mother to her beautiful daughter, Angela Abbasi.

Turning to Instagram, the Dehleez actress wrote a sweet birthday note to her daughter with adorable pictures.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful baby girl in the world. . I love u my hassena jeeti raho khush raho ameen,” the diva wrote.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juvaria Abbasi (@juvariaabbasi)

Angela Abbasi has also worked in the showbiz industry as a model and has appeared in a number of photoshoots.

 

