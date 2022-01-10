Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk

11th Jan, 2022. 12:33 am

Jee Le Zaraa makers to approach Vicky Kaushal to feature opposite Katrina Kaif

Photo: Instagram

It was previously reported that the makers of the Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt starrer Jee Le Zaraa were finding it pretty hard to cast rope in male leads for the film.

It is now speculated that the makers of the film have decided to add an additional member to the cast.

Jee Le Zaraa team has decided to cast Vicky Kaushal to feature in the movie. A source claimed, “The decision of approaching Vicky Kaushal to feature in the film is pure gold. Now add to that the plan is to cast him opposite Katrina Kaif, which will make Jee Le Zaraa the first film the couple feature in together. This in itself is a marketing dream and makes promoting a film that much easier.”

Jee Le Zaraa, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, is based on a road trip film that centers around three female characters it will be directed by Farhan Akhtar himself.

 

