14th Jan, 2022. 11:47 am

Jennifer Aniston flaunts her sans makeup self in latest picture

Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston leaves fans stunned as she shared an after-shower selfie in the latest gram update.

The 52-year-old Friends star took to her social media and shared two selfies showing off her natural wavy tresses and no-makeup look. “Okay, Humidity…Let’s go,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

She also mentioned her new haircare brand, LolaVie, which launched in September. Aniston’s brand holds two must-have products, the Glossing Detangler Spray and a Perfecting Leave-In Conditioner.

However, fans and fellow celebrities were quick to compliment the actress with lovely comments.

On the work front, Jennifer is all set to begin work on the third season of The Morning Show. The AppleTV+ series has also triumphed the actress a nomination at the SAG Awards 2022.

