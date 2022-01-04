John Abrahim tests covid-positive

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 05:04 pm

The list of corona-positive patients increases every day. With people from every part of the world testing positive. The list now includes none other than the heartthrob John Abraham and his wife Priya.

Several Bollywood celebs before Abraham were in the news last month as a result of their COVID-19 diagnosis.

Read more: John Abraham admitted being a part of the upcoming SRK starrer “Pathan”

John took to Instagram to share specifics about his health situation, writing, “I got in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID.”

We haven’t spoken to anyone else because we’ve been isolated at home. We’ve both been vaccinated and have only had minor symptoms. Please continue to be well and healthy. “Put on your mask.”

The actor previously made headlines when his Instagram postings were archived and erased. Leading to speculation that the account had been hacked.

Read more: John Abraham’s Instagram account hacked?

Read More

15 mins ago
EU bans cancer threat chemicals in tattoo ink

BRUSSELS, Jan 4, 2022 (AFP) - An EU ban on tattoo ink and...
2 hours ago
Britons warned of hospital crisis over Omicron surge

LONDON, Jan 4, 2022 (AFP) - Britain on Tuesday faced warnings of an...
2 hours ago
Blow for Macron party as opposition holds up Covid bill

PARIS, Jan 4, 2022 (AFP) - The centrist party of French President Emmanuel...
2 hours ago
Pakistan reports 630 new COVID-19 cases amid warnings of another wave

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Monday reported 630 new COVID-19...
2 hours ago
Eccentric French TV twins die of Covid within a week of each other

PARIS, Jan 4, 2022 (AFP) - Two unvaccinated French TV star twin brothers,...
3 hours ago
2021 was the worst year of my life: Jamie Dornan

Everyone in life has at least a few years that they feel...