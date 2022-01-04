John Abrahim tests covid-positive
The list of corona-positive patients increases every day. With people from every part of the world testing positive. The list now includes none other than the heartthrob John Abraham and his wife Priya.
Several Bollywood celebs before Abraham were in the news last month as a result of their COVID-19 diagnosis.
Read more: John Abraham admitted being a part of the upcoming SRK starrer “Pathan”
John took to Instagram to share specifics about his health situation, writing, “I got in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID.”
We haven’t spoken to anyone else because we’ve been isolated at home. We’ve both been vaccinated and have only had minor symptoms. Please continue to be well and healthy. “Put on your mask.”
The actor previously made headlines when his Instagram postings were archived and erased. Leading to speculation that the account had been hacked.
Read more: John Abraham’s Instagram account hacked?
