Julia Fox and Kanye West and Have ‘Romantic’ Broadway Date Night in New York After Intimate Miami Dinner

After spending the weekend in Miami, Kanye West and Julia Fox visited New York City on Tuesday, January 4.

An eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly that the rapper, 44, and the Uncut Gems star, 31, “arrived separately” to Broadway’s Slave Play, adding, “Later on, when the show had concluded, he came out with Julia and his pal Justin La Boy.” After that, at 10:30 p.m., the two dined at Carbone. During the meal, the actress wore a blue coat with black boots and a matching mask, while West was dressed in a navy hoodie under a black jacket.

“It looked romantic,” the insider said. “They were only close to each other coming out of Carbone and they looked like they wanted to be close to each other. It was 100 percent a date.”

After eating, Fox returned to West’s hotel, the Pendry Manhattan West, according to the insider, who added, “They spent the night together.” Julia was spotted returning to the hotel this morning. She went and returned with a baby carriage at one point.”

On Saturday, June 1, the couple dined at the restaurant’s Florida location while in Miami. Their date was “casual,” according to a source who told Us exclusively at the time, and the twosome were “had fun,” adding that the Grammy winner “wanted to get to know” Fox better after meeting through common acquaintances.