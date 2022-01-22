Julia Fox and Kanye West’s Relationship Timeline

Kim Kardashian has officially moved on with Julia Fox, over a year after filing for divorce from Kanye West.

West, who married Kardashian in 2014, had previously been linked to Irina Shayk and model Vinetria before spending New Year’s Eve with Fox. Before meeting the songwriter, the Gotham Awards nominee was married to Peter Artemiev.

Soon after West and Fox were photographed together in January 2022, Us Weekly revealed that the pilot had filed for divorce with the actress two years previously. Six months after their divorce was finalised in July 2020, the couple welcomed a son.

Fox has discussed the ups and downs of her relationship with Artemiev, referring to him as a “deadbeat parent” in December 2021.

“This man abandoned me with a five-month-old child, a dog, a house, and ALL THE BILLS.” It’s incorrect!!! “It’s not fair,” Fox stated on Instagram. “He got me pregnant on purpose, and it’s a blessing.” It makes me joyful. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

“I was devastated to read of the entirely false allegations posted on social media by Julia Fox, my coparent, who is clearly struggling,” Artemiev said in a statement to Page Six. I will not make any additional comments out of respect for her privacy and to safeguard our child.”

“My son’s father and I had problems, and I tried to terrify him into becoming a better father, but I went about it improperly,” she revealed at the time. “My son’s father adores his son above all else in the world.” He simply has some problems that I should not have made public.”

One month later, Fox announced that she had been dating West, who had swept her off her feet with unique experiences.

“I mean, I’m still in shock,” she wrote in a January 2022 interview post. “You had a hotel suite full of clothes.” Every girl’s fantasy had come true. It was a true Cinderella moment. I’m not sure how he accomplished it or how he got everything there on time. But I was taken aback. Who does stuff like this on a second date? Or any other date!”

“I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indicator of the future, I’m embracing the trip,” the artist said of her “organic” courtship with West.

The Puppet star subsequently explained how she became the “muse” of the Chicago native.

“You know, I’m so used to being f—ked over in relationships that I keep expecting him to disappoint me because he makes such grandiose claims, and I’m like, ‘How could he possibly pull it off with everything else he has going on?'” But he usually does,” Fox told Interview the following month. “Right now, I’m getting a lot of signals about tolerance, kindness, and love.” I’m cancelling the cancel culture and putting an end to this binary mentality. People should not be characterised by their lowest point. As humans, we inflict harm on one another and police one another. We’ve created such an adversarial climate, particularly on the internet.”

Ringing in the New Year

West and Fox were initially photographed together in Miami on New Year’s Eve. Later, they were photographed getting close at Carbone in New York.

A source told Us exclusively at the time that the duo were “having fun” during the “casual” outing. After meeting through mutual friends, West “wanted to get to know her better,” according to the insider.

Growing Romance

Fox remarked on her “instant bond” with the rapper in an interview with Interview magazine in January 2022.

“His enthusiasm is so much joy to be around,” the actress added immediately after their public appearances. “He kept my friends and I laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the momentum going by returning to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight arrived at six o’clock, the game began at seven o’clock, and he arrived ON TIME. I was blown away.”

She went on, saying: “We chose Carbone, one of my favourite places, for dinner after the play. Obviously. Ye directed a complete picture shoot for me at the restaurant while people dined! The entire restaurant loved it and cheered us on as it happened.”

Finding Someone Special

That same month, the Uncut Gems star discussed her divorce with Artemiev with the Yeezy designer.

“The general message is that if you’re in a toxic relationship, get out of it because you never know who or what might be waiting on the other side,” she told The Cut of New York Magazine at the time.

“I’m going with the universe and the flow and seeing where it leads me,” Fox said of her romance with West starting “so rapidly.”

An Honest Connection

Following the public display of PDA by Fox and West one day after Kardashian’s date night with Pete Davidson, the Italy native dismissed suggestions that her romance was a publicity gimmick.

“I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like, all the individuals that we have in common, like, pals in common, have texted me like, ‘Oh, my God, this makes so much sense,” Fox said in January 2022 on the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast. “There are always those who believe that every celebrity scandal is a set-up. Personally, I don’t.”

Her new connection with West came from a “meta” place for the No Sudden Move star.

“Listen, for the time being, I’m just living in the moment with no expectations – no labels, no nothing. People are the only ones who make each other feel better “At the time, she stated. “We were all connected, as we had been before. Do you understand what I mean? We’re all creative people.”

An Inspiration

Fox recounted her romance with West, which included his advising her on her wardrobe, in January 2022.

“My makeover [was the most outlandish thing he made for me].” A few days after meeting him, all my s—t was in boxes and gone. “It was quite cathartic,” she told Interview. “It wasn’t just packing up my old clothes; it was like packing away my previous life.” I felt like I was making a conscious decision to put everything in the box. “It’s time to let go of the past.”

Despite the fact that Fox considered herself a “control freak,” she found the process pleasant.

“I’ve been the major caregiver for everyone for so long, so it’s a new sensation for me, but I honestly believe I deserve it.” I was so f—king tired of not getting along with my son’s father or not having help even a month ago. It was only myself and my thoughts. I was exhausted, and everything was work “She continued. “Then, a few days later, I’m with Ye, and it was the most natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe around him. It’s a narrative of redemption.”