Julia Fox, Kanye West dating like ‘kindred spirits’
Sources revealed Kanye West and Julia Fox’s burgeoning romance, claiming that the two are ‘kindred spirits.’
Page Six insiders revealed the news in one of their most recent interviews, claiming, “Julia and Ye are dating.”
“They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely. They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”
This news comes after TMZ reported that West and Fox were photographed at Carbone for a weekend trip, despite sources previously stating that the two were “doing nothing serious.”
