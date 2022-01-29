Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 10:41 pm

Julia Fox secretly dated Drake before romance with Kanye West: reports

Kanye West’s new love interest, Julia Fox allegedly dated the Donda rapper’s competitor Drake years ago.

According to Page Six, Fox had a very secretive relationship with the One Dance song-maker.

A source has claimed that Kim’s ex is unpleased to know about her current lover’s past life.

According to the reports, rapper, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, and Fox got associated through Instagram after her 2019 movie.

They both secretively went on a date in New York in February 2020 following the supposed former duo’s reunification in Los Angeles.

The source also claimed that Drake gifted two Birkin bags to Fox after which she “went to (his hometown) Toronto to stay with him.”

The 31-year-old actor had a brief live-in relationship with Drake in his mansion but had to return when the pandemic broke out.

“They were closing the border (between Canada and the US), and she had to get back home,” added a source.

