Julia Fox to play Debi Mazar in Madonna biopic

Julia Fox is ready to build a name for herself in Hollywood thanks to new projects.

According to EW, Kanye West’s new girlfriend is in conversations with Madonna’s to play best friend Debi Mazar, in the Hung Up star’s biography.

The story comes after Madonna had a quick dinner meeting with Julia and Kanye last week. Later, the 63-year-old said that she may cast the Uncut Gems actor in her much-anticipated biopic.

‘Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up,’ she wrote on social media.

Madonna and Julia were joined by Kanye West, Floyd Mayweather, and Antonio Brown during the LA dinner.

Previously, it was stated that Julia will play Madonna herself in the film, which was further cleared by EW that West’s girlfriend will be playing Madonna’s longtime friend Debi Mazar.