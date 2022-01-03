Kanye West and Julia Fox are dating each other: report

American rapper Kanye West and American actress Julia Fox are enjoying a date night out. Sources recently commented on Kanye West and Julia Fox’s burgeoning affair, admitting that the two appear to be ‘kindred spirits.‘

This was revealed by Page Six insiders during one of their most recent interviews, and they were also reported saying, “Julia and Ye are dating.”

“They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely. They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch,” the source stated.

This story comes just days after TMZ disclosed that West and Fox were spotted at Carbone for a weekend trip, despite sources previously stating that the couple was “doing nothing serious.”