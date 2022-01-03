Kanye West and Julia Fox are dating each other: report
American rapper Kanye West and American actress Julia Fox are enjoying a date night out. Sources recently commented on Kanye West and Julia Fox’s burgeoning affair, admitting that the two appear to be ‘kindred spirits.‘
This was revealed by Page Six insiders during one of their most recent interviews, and they were also reported saying, “Julia and Ye are dating.”
“They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely. They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch,” the source stated.
This story comes just days after TMZ disclosed that West and Fox were spotted at Carbone for a weekend trip, despite sources previously stating that the couple was “doing nothing serious.”
Read More
Esha Gupta in gorgeous gown with beau Manuel Campos Guallar: See pics
Esha Gupta knows exactly to turn eyes not only in real life...
Did you know that it cost $7.5 million to build the Titanic?
A Titanic replica is slated to be completed in 2022. The revival...
Mouni Roy slays in black bralette: See Pics
Mouni Roy is an Indian actress who made her way to Bollywood...
Prince Andrew accuser agreed not to sue 'other defendants' in Epstein deal
Prince Andrew's sexual assault accuser had agreed not to sue "other potential defendants"...
'I have a private cancer foundation,' Keanu Reeves admits
Canadian actor Keanu Reeves has a private cancer foundation to help children's...