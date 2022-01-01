Kanye West announced a surprise concert on New year eve

After the astroworld tragedy, singers have to be very careful of where they are performing while keeping a check on the crowd too. Maybe that’s why Kanye West planned a surprise concert in Miami to ring in the New Year.

On December 31, the 44-year-old rapper confirmed on Instagram that he will be putting on a spectacular live performance in honor of New Year’s Eve.

He merely posted a poster of the event to reveal the line-up for the gig, which will also feature rappers Future, Quavo, and Justin LaBoy.

According to rumors, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was also ‘invited’ to attend the Saturday Night Live star’s gala.

People reported earlier this month that West is attempting to reconcile with his estranged wife, despite her official separation from him.

“He isn’t about to give up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his children, and he isn’t about to give up on her,” According to the source.