Kanye West has made to headlines yet again when looked dapper to attend a fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

The American rapper and his new girlfriend Julia Fox walked the Kenzo show’s red carpet together, both dressed in denim.

On the red carpet of the Paris Men’s Fashion Show, the 44-year-old rapper and his 31-year-old actress girlfriend posed together.

The couple, who have only been dating for a short time, wore similar denim suits with matching black accessories on the red carpet. Fox wore a conical denim jacket by Schiaparelli, which she paired with the brand’s creative director’s low-waist denim pants.

A pair of denim boots, black gloves, striking gold bold earrings, and a black purse completed the actress’s ensemble.

Her makeup was strong, with smoky bold defined eyes with an exaggerated wing, filled-in brows, and nude glossy lips.

Ye sat next to her, wearing a big denim jacket with rolled-up sleeves, traditional denim pants, and black knee-high boots.

The Yeezy designer and father of four finished his red carpet appearance with matching black gloves and black sunglasses.