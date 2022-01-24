Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:15 pm

Kanye West & Julia Fox opt for denim look for Kenzo show at Paris Fashion Week

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:15 pm

Kanye West has made to headlines yet again when looked dapper to attend a fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

The American rapper and his new girlfriend Julia Fox walked the Kenzo show’s red carpet together, both dressed in denim.

On the red carpet of the Paris Men’s Fashion Show, the 44-year-old rapper and his 31-year-old actress girlfriend posed together.

The couple, who have only been dating for a short time, wore similar denim suits with matching black accessories on the red carpet. Fox wore a conical denim jacket by Schiaparelli, which she paired with the brand’s creative director’s low-waist denim pants.

A pair of denim boots, black gloves, striking gold bold earrings, and a black purse completed the actress’s ensemble.

Her makeup was strong, with smoky bold defined eyes with an exaggerated wing, filled-in brows, and nude glossy lips.

Ye sat next to her, wearing a big denim jacket with rolled-up sleeves, traditional denim pants, and black knee-high boots.

The Yeezy designer and father of four finished his red carpet appearance with matching black gloves and black sunglasses.

 

Read More

23 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sharing quality time with their munchkin

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had shared the joyous news on Instagram on...
24 mins ago
Netizens compare Parizaad to ‘Danish' from Meray Paas Tum Ho

The most-watched drama of Pakistan, 'Parizaad', has become the talk of the...
33 mins ago
Fans slams broadcasters for revealing face of Anushka Sharma's daughter

Fans of Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, are furious with...
45 mins ago
Gehraiyaan first song ‘Doobey’ is out now!

The first song from Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya...
47 mins ago
Exam results of Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, and 6 more Bollywood Celebrities will SHOCK You!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 1 examination results for...
1 hour ago
Anushka Sharma break silence on Vamika’s pictures going viral

Anushka Sharma finally speaks out about Vamika's viral photos: Anushka took to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vivo S12
2 mins ago
Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro launch, price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro were launched in Pakistan. Both phones...
gulab jamun
6 mins ago
Watch: A food blogger trying gulab jamun pakoda from a street vendor

We've seen some very weird street food combos, ranging from Oreo and...
Katrina Kaif
10 mins ago
Fact Check: Are These Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s honeymoon pictures?

Everyone's hearts were racing when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally made...
Aishwarya Rai
10 mins ago
Iconic Aishwarya Rai in her teenage days!

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done it all, from winning Miss World in 1994...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement