Kanye West lost it; punches fan brutally for asking for an autograph

Kanye West is in hot water after punching a man in Los Angeles’ downtown district.

According to a video, the 44-year-old rapper knocked a fan to the ground while asking for an autograph. Later, the rapper was seen yelling at one of his female crew members as the man remained unmarried.

West is heard yelling at a female team member, “Get away from me,” as she tries to calm him down with the words, “Give me your hand.”

“Get away from me!” says the narrator. He replies. “There aren’t any hands, there aren’t any hands.”

“I am your family,” the female continues. “Please extend your hand to me.”

“You were supposed to talk to her!” exclaims a furious West. The identity of the “woman” in his chat remains unknown.

This comes despite Kanye West’s never-ending pursuit of ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper just purchased a $4.5 million home directly across the street from Kim’s in order to be closer to their four children.

West is also being investigated for alleged criminal battery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.